Kerala’s Saji Cherian to be Reinstated As Minister After CM’s Recommendation; Swearing-In Tomorrow

Saji Cherian, the MLA from Kerala’s Chengannur constituency, who resigned as a minister in July over his alleged remarks insulting the Constitution, will be re-inducted into the cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on January 4 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Based on the direction from Thiruvalla judicial first-class magistrate court, a case was registered against Cherian under Section 2 of Prevention of Insults To National Honour (Amendment) Act in July 2022. The opposition had protested and demanded his resignation.

Cherian was then the minister of culture, fisheries and youth affairs.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said the Congress will boycott the swearing-in ceremony as a mark of protest, and the chief minister should clarify on the situation that has led to reinstating Cherian.

Meanwhile, BJP will observe January 4 as the Constitution Protection Day in Kerala as a mark of protest.

The Kerala police had filed a final report in court in December, which cleared Cherian of the charge of insulting the Constitution or its architects.

The police’s final report was submitted before the Thiruvalla judicial first-class magistrate court.

The report said the video and other records could not prove that the former minister had intentionally insulted the Constitution or its architects.

The report added that the minister had said the government machinery was using the Constitution for exploiting the labourers, and he did not insult or defame the Constitution or its architects.

The police requested the court to close the case based on their report.

Meanwhile, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he has to accept the CM’s recommendation in the matter. “What I had to say I had told the CM, that I don’t like to discuss. Ultimately, in these matters, CM’s advice is binding on me. I have the accepted the CM’s recommendation,” Khan said.

Saji Cherian had in July stated in his speech, “The Indian Constitution, which is written, is the one that can exploit people. The British prepared the Constitution, Indians wrote it and it has been implemented for 75 years. Whatever others say, I won’t agree. India has written a beautiful Constitution, which can be used to loot. In that Constitution, there are few places, which have references to secularism, democracy but this can be exploited.”

