Keshiary Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

223. Keshiary (केशरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Odisha (Baleshwar District). Keshiary is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,758 eligible electors, of which 1,21,110 were male, 1,17,648 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Keshiary in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,17,375 eligible electors, of which 1,11,076 were male, 1,06,299 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,643 eligible electors, of which 93,884 were male, 88,665 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Keshiary in 2016 was 127. In 2011, there were 94.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Paresh Murmu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Biram Mandi of CPIM by a margin of 40,749 votes which was 20.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Biram Mandi of CPIM won in this seat defeating Shyam Charan Mandi of TMC by a margin of 1,037 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 223. Keshiary Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Keshiary are: Paresh Murmu (TMC), Dr Pulin Bihari Baske (CPIM), Mithun Mandi (BSP), Sonali Murmu Soren (BJP), Jhareswar Routh (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.5%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.47%, while it was 91.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 223. Keshiary constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

223. Keshiary constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Keshiary, 2. Alikosha, Angua, Ainkola, Dantan-I, Dantan-II, Monoharpur, Salikotha and Tararui GPs of CDB Dantan-I. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Keshiary is 471 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Keshiary is: 22°03’24.5"N 87°15’01.1"E.

