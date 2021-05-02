Keshpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

235. Keshpur (केशपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Keshpur is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,61,344 eligible electors, of which 1,34,833 were male, 1,26,509 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Keshpur in 2021 is 938.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,684 eligible electors, of which 1,20,874 were male, 1,11,808 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,486 eligible electors, of which 1,01,800 were male, 92,687 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Keshpur in 2016 was 151. In 2011, there were 86.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Seuli Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rameswar Doloi of CPIM by a margin of 1,01,151 votes which was 49.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 71.63% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rameswar Doloi of CPIM won in this seat defeating Rajani Kanta Doloi of INC by a margin of 33,842 votes which was 18.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 57.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 235. Keshpur Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Keshpur are: Pritish Ranjan Kuar (BJP), Rameswar Doloi (CPIM), Seuli Saha (TMC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 90%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.97%, while it was 92.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 359 polling stations in 235. Keshpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

235. Keshpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Keshpur. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Keshpur is 475 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Keshpur is: 22°34’30.0"N 87°27’15.5"E.

