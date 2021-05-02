Ketugram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

271. Ketugram (केतुग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ketugram is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,628 eligible electors, of which 1,33,320 were male, 1,24,300 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ketugram in 2021 is 932.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,312 eligible electors, of which 1,22,341 were male, 1,09,967 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,029 eligible electors, of which 1,04,400 were male, 93,629 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ketugram in 2016 was 1,049. In 2011, there were 692.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sekh Sahonawez of TMC won in this seat by defeating Abul Kadar Syed of CPIM by a margin of 8,729 votes which was 4.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sekh Sahonawez of TMC won in this seat defeating Abul Kadar Syed of CPIM by a margin of 1,599 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 271. Ketugram Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ketugram are: Anadi Ghosh (Mathura) (BJP), Dr Manik Chandra Pradhan (BSP), Mizanul Kabir (Dhiraj) (CPIM), Sekh Sahonawez (TMC), Satya Narayan Mondal (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.37%, while it was 85.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 365 polling stations in 271. Ketugram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 291. In 2011 there were 259 polling stations.

EXTENT:

271. Ketugram constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Ketugram-I, 2. CDB Ketugram-II and 3. Koshigram and Srikhanda GPs of CDB Katwa-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Ketugram is 397 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ketugram is: 23°42’21.6"N 88°02’20.4"E.

