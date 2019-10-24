Khadakwasala Election Results 2019 Live Updates (खडकवासला, Khadakwasla): Dodke Sachin Shivaji of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

211. Khadakwasala ( ( Khadakwasla) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,83,903 eligible electors, of which 2,57,627 were male, 2,26,266 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 155 service voters had also registered to vote.

Khadakwasala Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 18563 57.27% Dodke Sachin Shivaji BJP 12744 39.32% Bhimrao Anna Dhondiba Tapkir LEADING VBA 514 1.59% Appa Akhade NOTA 288 0.89% Nota BSP 119 0.37% Arun Nanabhau Gaikwad BMKP 111 0.34% Adv. Bagade Rahul Bhagwan IND 45 0.14% Dr. Balashaheb Arjun Pol IND 31 0.10% Baladhe Deepak Babanrao

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,28,239 eligible electors, of which 2,25,416 were male, 2,02,823 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 155 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,56,137.

Khadakwasala has an elector sex ratio of 878.27.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tapkir Bhimrao Dhondiba of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 63026 votes which was 26.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.42% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Wanjale Ramesh Hiraman of MNS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 22518 votes which was 12.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 44.91% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 211. Khadakwasala Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.92%, while it was 49.4 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.57%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 431 polling stations in 211. Khadakwasala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 384.

Extent: 211. Khadakwasala constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Haveli Tehsil (Part)–Revenue Circle - Khed Shivapur, (excluding area covered in PMC as wards), Narhe village in Khed Shivapur Revenue Circle (Ward No. 143 of PMC), Nanded village in Khed Shivapur Revenue Circle (Ward No. 146 of PMC), Kirkatwadi Vill. in Khed Shivapur Revenue Circle (Ward No. 147 of PMC), Khadakwasla Vill. in Khed Shivapur Revenue Circle (Ward No. 148 of PMC), Kothrud Revenue Circle in Haveli Tehsil excluding area transferred to PMC as Wards, Shivne Vill. in Kothrud Revenue Circle shown as Ward No. 152, Uttamnagar village. in Kothrud Revenue Circle shown as Ward. No. 153, Kopre village in Kothrud Revenue Circle shown as Ward No. 154, Kondhwe Dhavde village in Kothrud Revenue Circle shown as Ward No. 155, Pune M.Corp(Part) – Ward No. 31, 140, 144, 145, 149, 151,156, 158.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Khadakwasala is: 18.4236 73.7461.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest KhadakSet featured imagewasala results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.