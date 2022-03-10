Khadda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Nishad Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Khadda seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vijay Pratap Kushwaha (IND), Dhananjay (INC), Dr. Nisar Ahmad Siddique (BSP), Md Akhtar Waseem (AIMIM), Ashok Chauhan (SBSPA), Om Prakash (VIP), Naval Kishor (AJPI), Rajkumar (AAP), Viveka Nand Pandey (NISHAD), Km Poonam Rani (IND), Ramchandra Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.29%, which is -2.37% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jatashanker Tripathi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.329 Khadda (खड्डा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Khadda is part of Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,82,188 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,09,569 were male and 1,72,591 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khadda in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,29,503 eligible electors, of which 1,71,624 were male,1,40,061 female and 44 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,79,835 eligible electors, of which 1,54,625 were male, 1,25,162 female and 48 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khadda in 2017 was 29. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jatashanker Tripathi of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Pratap Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 38,497 which was 19.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Kumar Dubey of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N P Kushwaha of SP by a margin of 2,145 votes which was 1.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 21.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 329 Khadda Assembly segment of the 65. Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Dubey of BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat defeating N.P. Kushwaha Alias Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khadda are: Vijay Pratap Kushwaha (IND), Dhananjay (INC), Dr. Nisar Ahmad Siddique (BSP), Md Akhtar Waseem (AIMIM), Ashok Chauhan (SBSPA), Om Prakash (VIP), Naval Kishor (AJPI), Rajkumar (AAP), Viveka Nand Pandey (NISHAD), Km Poonam Rani (IND), Ramchandra Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 60.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khadda went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.329 Khadda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 326. In 2012, there were 296 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.329 Khadda comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Khadda, 2 Bhujauli, 3 Kotwa and Khadda Nagar Panchayat of 1 Padrauna Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khadda constituency, which are: Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara, Ramkola, Padrauna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Pashchim Champaran district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Khadda is approximately 531 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khadda is: 27°06’57.6"N 83°52’17.0"E.

