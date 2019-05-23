Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Khadoor Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khadoor Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Khadoor Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khadoor Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Khadoor Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Majha region of Punjab in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Khadoor Sahib is 70.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ranjit Singh of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,569 votes which was 9.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Rattan Singh Ajnala of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,260 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 49.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Khadoor Sahib Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Stephen Bhatti
AAAP
--
--
Manjinder Singh Sidhu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SAD
--
--
Bibi Jagir Kaur
HSS
--
--
Santokh Singh (Sukh)
SLDP
--
--
Surjit Singh
DPI(A)
--
--
Parwinder Singh
PEP
--
--
Paramjit Kaur Khalra
NNJP
--
--
Khajan Singh
IND
--
--
Mohan Singh
IND
--
--
Parminder Singh Heera Khalra
IND
--
--
Sukhwant Singh Chuslewarh
IND
--
--
Onkar Singh Uppal
BSP(A)
--
--
Puran Singh Sheikh
IND
--
--
Surjit Singh Bhikhiwind
IND
--
--
Harjit Kaur
IND
--
--
Paramjit Kaur Khambra
IND
--
--
Paramjit Singh
IND
--
--
Jagir Kaur
INC
--
--
Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa)

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.64% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib was: Ranjit Singh (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,134 men, 7,46,233 women and 42 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Khadoor Sahib is: 31.4242 75.0982

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); খন্ডডুর সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); ખંદૂર સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); கடூர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఖడూర్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಖಡೂರ್​ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഖഡൂർസാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram