Khadoor Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Khadoor Sahib Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS -- -- Stephen Bhatti AAAP -- -- Manjinder Singh Sidhu NOTA -- -- Nota SAD -- -- Bibi Jagir Kaur HSS -- -- Santokh Singh (Sukh) SLDP -- -- Surjit Singh DPI(A) -- -- Parwinder Singh PEP -- -- Paramjit Kaur Khalra NNJP -- -- Khajan Singh IND -- -- Mohan Singh IND -- -- Parminder Singh Heera Khalra IND -- -- Sukhwant Singh Chuslewarh IND -- -- Onkar Singh Uppal BSP(A) -- -- Puran Singh Sheikh IND -- -- Surjit Singh Bhikhiwind IND -- -- Harjit Kaur IND -- -- Paramjit Kaur Khambra IND -- -- Paramjit Singh IND -- -- Jagir Kaur INC -- -- Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa)

3. Khadoor Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Majha region of Punjab in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Khadoor Sahib is 70.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ranjit Singh of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,569 votes which was 9.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rattan Singh Ajnala of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,260 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 49.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.64% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib was: Ranjit Singh (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,134 men, 7,46,233 women and 42 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Khadoor Sahib is: 31.4242 75.0982Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); খন্ডডুর সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); ખંદૂર સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); கடூர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఖడూర్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಖಡೂರ್​ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഖഡൂർസാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)