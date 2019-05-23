English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khadoor Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khadoor Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khadoor Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Khadoor Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Majha region of Punjab in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.26% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Khadoor Sahib is 70.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ranjit Singh of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,569 votes which was 9.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rattan Singh Ajnala of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,260 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 49.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.64% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib was: Ranjit Singh (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,134 men, 7,46,233 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khadoor Sahib is: 31.4242 75.0982
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); খন্ডডুর সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); ખંદૂર સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); கடூர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఖడూర్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಖಡೂರ್ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഖഡൂർസാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Rattan Singh Ajnala of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,260 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 49.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Khadoor Sahib Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Stephen Bhatti
AAAP
--
--
Manjinder Singh Sidhu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SAD
--
--
Bibi Jagir Kaur
HSS
--
--
Santokh Singh (Sukh)
SLDP
--
--
Surjit Singh
DPI(A)
--
--
Parwinder Singh
PEP
--
--
Paramjit Kaur Khalra
NNJP
--
--
Khajan Singh
IND
--
--
Mohan Singh
IND
--
--
Parminder Singh Heera Khalra
IND
--
--
Sukhwant Singh Chuslewarh
IND
--
--
Onkar Singh Uppal
BSP(A)
--
--
Puran Singh Sheikh
IND
--
--
Surjit Singh Bhikhiwind
IND
--
--
Harjit Kaur
IND
--
--
Paramjit Kaur Khambra
IND
--
--
Paramjit Singh
IND
--
--
Jagir Kaur
INC
--
--
Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa)
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.64% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib was: Ranjit Singh (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,17,134 men, 7,46,233 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khadoor Sahib is: 31.4242 75.0982
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); খন্ডডুর সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); खडूर साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); ખંદૂર સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); கடூர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఖడూర్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಖಡೂರ್ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഖഡൂർസാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results