Khaga Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP is leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Khaga seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vijay Kumar (AAP), Ram Baran (PPOID), Ajay Kumar (SHS), Surendra (IND), Krishna Paswan (BJP), Dasharath Lal (BSP), Om Prakash Gihar (INC), Ramthirth Paramhans (SP), Ramkrishna Hegde (CPI), Neelam Soni (VIP), Ajay Chaodhari (BSCP), Arvind Kumar (SDU), Maikulal (IND), Keshan Lal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.18%, which is 1.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Krishna Paswan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.243 Khaga (खागा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Khaga is part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,01,011 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,65,907 were male and 1,35,090 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khaga in 2019 was: 814 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,92,657 eligible electors, of which 1,75,571 were male,1,48,019 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,956 eligible electors, of which 1,67,405 were male, 1,37,544 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khaga in 2017 was 204. In 2012, there were 224 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Krishna Paswan of BJP won in this seat defeating Om Prakash Gihar of INC by a margin of 56,434 which was 30.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Krishna Paswan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Murli Dhar of BSP by a margin of 18,922 votes which was 10.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 243 Khaga Assembly segment of the 49. Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat defeating Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.05%, while it was 57.7% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khaga went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.243 Khaga Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 350. In 2012, there were 323 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.243 Khaga comprises of the following areas of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Khaga, 3 Vijayeepur, 4 Khakhareru, 7 Manjhanpur, 8 Dhata, Khaga Nagar Panchayat and Kishunpur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Khaga Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khaga constituency, which are: Baberu, Ayah Shah, Fatehpur, Husainganj, Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Chitrakoot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khaga is approximately 739 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khaga is: 25°38’49.6"N 81°06’55.4"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.