Khagaria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Khagaria Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME LJP 60970 51.47% Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser Leading VIP 35176 29.69% Mukesh Sahani IND 6397 5.40% Priadarshi Dinkar IND 2485 2.10% Bandan Kumar Singh BMP 1814 1.53% Moni Kumar IND 1683 1.42% Nagendra Singh Tyagi AAM 1136 0.96% Dhirendra Chaudhary AJPR 988 0.83% Madhuvala Devi AMP 942 0.80% Umesh Chandra Bharti BSP 887 0.75% Ramakant Chaudhari NOTA 814 0.69% Nota IND 706 0.60% Parmanand Singh IND 704 0.59% Sangram Kumar Sada GJP 638 0.54% Sunil Yadav RJSP 612 0.52% Upendra Sahani JKP 545 0.46% Vinay Kumar Varun IND 499 0.42% Kundan Kumar SHS 487 0.41% Sandeep Kumar Saket IND 481 0.41% Shobha Devi PSS 293 0.25% Tej Bahadur Singh IND 211 0.18% Shiv Narayan Singh

25. Khagaria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of Khagaria is 54.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser of LJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 76,003 votes which was 8.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 35.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,38,755 votes which was 22.20% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 42.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khagaria was: Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,00,786 men, 7,05,750 women and 51 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Khagaria is: 25.4922 86.6956Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खगड़िया, बिहार (Hindi); খগারিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); खगडिया, बिहार (Marathi); ખંગારિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); ககரியா, பீகார் (Tamil); ఖగడియా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಖಗರಿಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഖഗാരിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).