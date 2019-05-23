English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khagaria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khagaria (खगड़िया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Khagaria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of Khagaria is 54.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser of LJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 76,003 votes which was 8.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 35.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,38,755 votes which was 22.20% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 42.71% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khagaria was: Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,00,786 men, 7,05,750 women and 51 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khagaria Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khagaria is: 25.4922 86.6956
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खगड़िया, बिहार (Hindi); খগারিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); खगडिया, बिहार (Marathi); ખંગારિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); ககரியா, பீகார் (Tamil); ఖగడియా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಖಗರಿಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഖഗാരിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Khagaria Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
LJP
60970
51.47%
Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser
VIP
35176
29.69%
Mukesh Sahani
IND
6397
5.40%
Priadarshi Dinkar
IND
2485
2.10%
Bandan Kumar Singh
BMP
1814
1.53%
Moni Kumar
IND
1683
1.42%
Nagendra Singh Tyagi
AAM
1136
0.96%
Dhirendra Chaudhary
AJPR
988
0.83%
Madhuvala Devi
AMP
942
0.80%
Umesh Chandra Bharti
BSP
887
0.75%
Ramakant Chaudhari
NOTA
814
0.69%
Nota
IND
706
0.60%
Parmanand Singh
IND
704
0.59%
Sangram Kumar Sada
GJP
638
0.54%
Sunil Yadav
RJSP
612
0.52%
Upendra Sahani
JKP
545
0.46%
Vinay Kumar Varun
IND
499
0.42%
Kundan Kumar
SHS
487
0.41%
Sandeep Kumar Saket
IND
481
0.41%
Shobha Devi
PSS
293
0.25%
Tej Bahadur Singh
IND
211
0.18%
Shiv Narayan Singh
