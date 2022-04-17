Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai to Be 33rd District of Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel Announces After Bypoll Win

Hours after the ruling Congress won the Khairagarh Assembly seat in a byelection, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel kept his party's promise and announced the creation of a new district of Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai. The state now has 33 districts.

Within three hours after the election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, the CM announced the formation Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district as per the poll promise," a government official said. Last year four new districts had been created.

Salhewara and Jaalbandha areas in Khairagarh constituency will be made tehsil and up-tehsil, the official added. Congress had promised that Khiragarh will be made a district within 24 hours if the party won the April 12 by-election.

Congress' Yashoda Verma won the Khairagarh by-poll by a margin of 20,176 votes against her nearest rival Komal Janghel of the BJP. Verma got 87,879 votes while the BJP's Janghel secured 67,703 votes. The by-election was held following the death of incumbent JCC (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh in November 2021.

