Khajani Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Shriram Chauhan of BJP Leading at 11 AM

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.15%, which is 0.61% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sant Prasad of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.325 Khajani (खजानी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Khajani is part of Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,63,582 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,127 were male and 1,66,438 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khajani in 2019 was: 844 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,66,165 eligible electors, of which 2,04,163 were male,1,60,329 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,25,282 eligible electors, of which 1,84,227 were male, 1,41,043 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khajani in 2017 was 234. In 2012, there were 183 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sant Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajkumar of BSP by a margin of 20,079 which was 10.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sant Prasad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Samujh of BSP by a margin of 9,436 votes which was 5.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 325 Khajani Assembly segment of the 62. Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan of BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khajani are: Rajani (INC), Rupawati Beldar (SP), Vidyasagar (BSP), Shriram Chauhan (BJP), Amita Bharati (BJMP), Gauri Shankar (ABD), Deenbandhu (AAP), Ramesh Chandra (JAP), Rajkumar (RTVPA), Rishikapoor (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.54%, while it was 50.75% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khajani went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.325 Khajani Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 408. In 2012, there were 373 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.325 Khajani comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Bhadar, 3 Sikariganj, 4 Belghat, Panchayats 5 Sangdandbaboo, 6 Suraini, 7 Rampur Pandey, 8 Gahna, 9 Bahuripar Bujurg, 10 Sahasi, 11 Sarya, 12 Rudrapur, 24 Gopalpur, 25 Aoji and 26 Gohali Basant of 1 Khajani KC of 6 Khajani Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khajani constituency, which are: Sahajanwa, Dhanghata, Alapur, Gopalpur, Chillupar, Bansgaon. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khajani is approximately 437 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khajani is: 26°30’53.3"N 83°12’10.8"E.

