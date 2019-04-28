English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Khali A US Citizen, Shouldn't Be Allowed to Influence Indian Voters': Trinamool Complains to EC
The wrestler had campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday.
The Great Khali and BJP candidate Anupam Hazra campaign in Kolkata on Friday. (News18)
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission protesting against wrestler Khali's citizenship status. Khali had campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra.
On behalf of the Trinamool, a lawyer wrote the chief electoral officer and pointed out that Khali is a US citizen. It urged the poll panel to take action against the wrestler, who had campaigned for Hazra on Friday.
“He (Khali) holds US citizenship; therefore, a foreigner shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors," reads the letter dated April 27.
Hitting Jadavpur's streets in an open-top jeep, Khali had campaigned for Hazra, urging voters to vote for the BJP leader. Hazra is contesting against Bengali actress and Trinamool candidate Mimi Chakraborty.
Earlier, the BJP had approached the EC and asked it to take action against Bangladeshi actors campaigning for Bengal’s ruling party.
Elections in West Bengal were held in three phases and will continue in the remaining four phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
