Khalilabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Digvijay Narayan of SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Khalilabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Shyamlal (IND), Ravindra Kumar Yadav (IND), Niyaz (IND), Amrendra Bhushan (INC), Aftab Alam (BSP), Ankur Tiwari (BJP), Digvijay Narayan (SP), Dr Mohammad Ayub (PEP), Girija Shanker (RBP), Mohammad Ali (INL), Subodh Chandra (AAP), Akhilesh (IND), Iftekhar Ahmad (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.47%, which is 2.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Digvijay Narayan Alis Jay Chaubey of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khalilabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.313 Khalilabad (खलीलाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Khalilabad is part of Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.72%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,70,625 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,06,639 were male and 1,63,953 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khalilabad in 2019 was: 793 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,84,603 eligible electors, of which 2,34,268 were male,1,93,041 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,81,587 eligible electors, of which 2,09,277 were male, 1,72,310 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khalilabad in 2017 was 461. In 2012, there were 128 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Digvijay Narayan Alis Jay Chaubey of BJP won in this seat defeating Mashhoor Alam Choudhary of BSP by a margin of 16,037 which was 7.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.17% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Moh Ayub of PECP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mashhoor Alam of BSP by a margin of 5,392 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PECP had a vote share of 27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 313 Khalilabad Assembly segment of the 62. Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sant Kabir Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 23 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khalilabad are: Shyamlal (IND), Ravindra Kumar Yadav (IND), Niyaz (IND), Amrendra Bhushan (INC), Aftab Alam (BSP), Ankur Tiwari (BJP), Digvijay Narayan (SP), Dr Mohammad Ayub (PEP), Girija Shanker (RBP), Mohammad Ali (INL), Subodh Chandra (AAP), Akhilesh (IND), Iftekhar Ahmad (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 52.42%, while it was 54.2% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khalilabad went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.313 Khalilabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 481. In 2012, there were 440 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.313 Khalilabad comprises of the following areas of Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Semariyawan, 2 Meer Ganj, 4 Khalilabad, Panchayats 49 Juri, 50 Gangauli, 51 Chandideeha, 52 Jeenkhal, 69 Jangal Un, 70 Bargo, 71 Bahilpar, 72 Sarauli of 3 Baghauli KC, Khalilabad Municipal Board and Magahar Nagar Panchayat of 2 Khalilabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khalilabad constituency, which are: Rudhauli, Menhdawal, Sahajanwa, Dhanghata, Mahadewa, Basti Sadar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khalilabad is approximately 416 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khalilabad is: 26°47’25.1"N 82°59’06.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khalilabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.