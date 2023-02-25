Hitting out at Uddhav Thackeray for his meeting with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, where Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present, BJP leader Nitesh Rane questioned if the former Maharashtra CM was a “Khalistan and tukde-tukde gang supporter”.

“Earlier, he became the chief minister with those who supported the Mumbai bomb blast accused. Now he meets the chief minister who supports Khalistanis. This proves that one inherits wealth by birth, but one cannot inherit the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray,” Rane tweeted in Marathi.

The BJP MLA further questioned if Thackeray and his faction “by meeting the chief minister of Punjab, who supports Khalistan, has joined tukde-tukde gang”.

After Thackeray lost the Shiv Sena name and poll symbol, Rane had tweeted a sarcastic video in which he was seen laughing for a few seconds. He said it was his way of expressing the Election Commission of India’s order in the Sena versus Sena tussle that has been ongoing since Eknath Shinde’s rebellion last year.

Besides, the political rivalry between the Thackeray family and Rane is well known. Balasaheb had made Rane the chief minister of Maharashtra but due to differences between the two later, he left the Sena and joined the Congress.

Kejriwal held a meeting with Thackeray on Friday at Matoshree, during which Mann was also present. The leaders discussed a number of issues, where the Delhi CM criticised the central government.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s party was stolen. His symbol and name was stolen. Uddhav Thackeray’s father was a tiger. He is the son of a tiger. Entire Maharashtra is with him. Uddhav Thackeray will win all the coming elections,” Kejriwal said.

