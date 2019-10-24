Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Khamgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (खामगाव): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khamgaon (खामगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:56 AM IST
Detailed Results
Khamgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (खामगाव): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khamgaon (खामगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

26. Khamgaon (खामगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Buldhana district of Maharashtra and is part of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.4%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,80,101 eligible electors, of which 1,48,379 were male, 1,31,719 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 373 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,63,356 eligible electors, of which 1,39,873 were male, 1,23,482 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 373 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,557.

Khamgaon has an elector sex ratio of 887.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Akash Pandurang Fundkar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7061 votes which was 3.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.48% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sananda Dilipkumar Gokulchand of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7920 votes which was 4.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.33% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 26. Khamgaon Assembly segment of Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency. Buldhana Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.8%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.76%, while it was 72.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.96%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 316 polling stations in 26. Khamgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 291.

Extent: 26. Khamgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Buldhana district of Maharashtra: Khamgaon Tehsil, Shegaon Tehsil (Part), RevenueCircle - Jalamb, Pahurjira and Matargaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Khamgaon is: 20.6322 76.5622.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khamgaon results.

