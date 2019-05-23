Khammam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Khammam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Boda Venkat IND -- -- Sanjeeva Rao Nakirikanti IND -- -- Laxma Naik Banoth IND -- -- Mutyam Arjuna Raju INC -- -- Renuka Chowdhury TYS -- -- Umamaheswara Rao Cherukupalli BMP -- -- Nageswara Rao Lakavath JSP -- -- Narala Satyanarayana TCPI -- -- Gopoju Ramesh Babu YRPP -- -- Katta Srinivas IND -- -- Bhanala Laxmana Chary TRS -- -- Nama Nageswr Rao IND -- -- Koppula Sreenivasarao IND -- -- Avutapalli Rambabu IND -- -- Anil Kumar Maddineni PPOI -- -- Venkateswar Rao Pullakhandam IND -- -- Gugulothu Ramesh IND -- -- Gokinapalli Venkateswar Rao IND -- -- Palvancha Ramarao IND -- -- Parsagani Nageswara Rao IND -- -- Dunuku Veladri IND -- -- Gopagani Shankara Rao BJP -- -- Devaki Vasudeva Rao

17. Khammam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.42%. The estimated literacy level of Khammam is 66.16%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 12,204 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 35.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nama Nageswara Rao of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,24,448 votes which was 12.03% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 45.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.55% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.12% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khammam was: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,12,310 men, 7,27,861 women and 96 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Khammam is: 17.2465 80.15Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खम्मम, तेलंगाना (Hindi); খম্মাম, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); खम्मम, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ખમ્મમ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); கம்மம், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); ఖమ్మం, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಖಮ್ಮಂ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഖമ്മം, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam)