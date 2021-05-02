Khanakul Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

202. Khanakul (खानकुल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Khanakul is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,129 eligible electors, of which 1,43,308 were male, 1,33,819 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khanakul in 2021 is 934.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,715 eligible electors, of which 1,31,606 were male, 1,19,106 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,431 eligible electors, of which 1,15,896 were male, 1,03,536 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khanakul in 2016 was 231. In 2011, there were 149.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Iqbal Ahmed of TMC won in this seat by defeating Islam Ali Khan of CPIM by a margin of 43,487 votes which was 21.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Iqbal Ahmed of TMC won in this seat defeating Subhra Parui of CPIM by a margin of 27,879 votes which was 15.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 202. Khanakul Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Khanakul are: Munsi Nazbul Karim (TMC), Susanta Ghosh (BJP), Faisal Khan (RSMPA), Atanu Samanta (IND), Aditya Manik (IND), Chandan Samanta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.9%, while it was 84.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 385 polling stations in 202. Khanakul constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 304. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

EXTENT:

202. Khanakul constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Khanakul-II, 2. Ghoshpur, Khanakul-II, Kishorpur-I, Kishorpur-II, Pole-I,Pole-II, Thakuranichak-I, Thakuranichak-II and Khanakul-I GPs of CDB Khanakul-I. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Khanakul is 210 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khanakul is: 22°41’11.0"N 87°49’53.4"E.

