Khanapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar Wins
Live election result of 14 Khanapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Khanapur MLA.
Khanapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 2,04,694 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,247 are male, 98,211 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.25 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
RESULTS 2018
IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,152 votes (11.97%) securing 27.47% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.76%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,654 votes (10.18%) registering 31.71% of the votes polled.
Check the table below for Khanapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
|Live Status
|INC
|Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar
|Won
RESULTS 2018
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|INC
|36649
|23.76%
|Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar
|BJP
|31516
|20.44%
|Vithal Halagekar
|JD(S)
|27272
|17.68%
|Bagwan Nasir Papulsab
|IND
|26613
|17.26%
|Arvind Chandrakant Patil
|IND
|17851
|11.58%
|Vilas Krishna Belgaonkar
|IND
|5898
|3.82%
|Jothiba Pralhad Remani
|IND
|2153
|1.40%
|Krishnaji Pundalik Patil
|NOTA
|1561
|1.01%
|Nota
|INCP
|1326
|0.86%
|Yashavanth Thimanna Nippanikar
|IND
|1171
|0.76%
|Shrikant Hanmant Bhajantri
|AIMEP
|843
|0.55%
|Desai Meghana Chandrakant
|IND
|798
|0.52%
|Laxman Yallappa Bannar
|IND
|568
|0.37%
|Mahadev Yallappa Shindolkar
