Khanapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar Wins

Live election result of 14 Khanapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Khanapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
Khanapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,04,694 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,247 are male, 98,211 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.25 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%
Live Status INC Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC3664923.76%Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar
BJP3151620.44%Vithal Halagekar
JD(S)2727217.68%Bagwan Nasir Papulsab
IND2661317.26%Arvind Chandrakant Patil
IND1785111.58%Vilas Krishna Belgaonkar
IND58983.82%Jothiba Pralhad Remani
IND21531.40%Krishnaji Pundalik Patil
NOTA15611.01%Nota
INCP13260.86%Yashavanth Thimanna Nippanikar
IND11710.76%Shrikant Hanmant Bhajantri
AIMEP8430.55%Desai Meghana Chandrakant
IND7980.52%Laxman Yallappa Bannar
IND5680.37%Mahadev Yallappa Shindolkar

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,152 votes (11.97%) securing 27.47% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.76%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,654 votes (10.18%) registering 31.71% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Khanapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

