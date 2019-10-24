Khanapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (खानापूर): counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

286. Khanapur (खानापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,23,020 eligible electors, of which 1,67,409 were male, 1,55,603 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 841 service voters had also registered to vote.

Khanapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 6171 51.17% Anilrao Kaljerao Babar LEADING IND 5888 48.83% Sadashivrao Hanmantrao Patil BSP -- 0.00% Santosh Hegde VBA -- 0.00% Shravan Shankar Wakshe IND -- 0.00% Tanaji Govind Dabde JMBP -- 0.00% Rajendra Balwant Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Kalbage Sudhir Thalu JD(S) -- 0.00% Aba Sopan Sagar IND -- 0.00% Adv. Sachin Dashrath Satpute BMKP -- 0.00% Isaq Murtuja Pirjade NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Prakash Jaysing Bansode

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,97,271 eligible electors, of which 1,55,310 were male, 1,41,961 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 841 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,72,496.

Khanapur has an elector sex ratio of 929.48.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anilbhau Babar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19797 votes which was 9.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 33.4% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Sadashivrao Hanamantrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2989 votes which was 1.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 286. Khanapur Assembly segment of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Sangli Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.36%, while it was 67.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.01%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 286. Khanapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 336.

Extent: 286. Khanapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Khanapur (Vita) Tehsil, Atpadi Tehsil, Tasgaon Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Visapur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Khanapur is: 17.3259 74.7308.

