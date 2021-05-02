Khandaghosh Election Result 2021 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

259. Khandaghosh (खंडघोष), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Khandaghosh is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,632 eligible electors, of which 1,22,787 were male, 1,19,845 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khandaghosh in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,20,473 eligible electors, of which 1,13,194 were male, 1,07,277 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,920 eligible electors, of which 1,01,313 were male, 93,609 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khandaghosh in 2016 was 186. In 2011, there were 136.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nabin Chandra Bag of TMC won in this seat by defeating Asima Roy of CPIM by a margin of 3,202 votes which was 1.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nabin Chandra Bag of CPIM won in this seat defeating Alok Kumar Majhi of TMC by a margin of 13,147 votes which was 7.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 259. Khandaghosh Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Khandaghosh are: Asima Roy (CPIM), Nabin Chandra Bag (TMC), Protul Biswas (BSP), Bijan Mandal (BJP), Basudeb Ruidas (BJMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.18%, while it was 92.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 259. Khandaghosh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 249 polling stations.

EXTENT:

259. Khandaghosh constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Khandaghosh, 2. Adra, Bhunri, Gohogram, Khano, Maszidpur, Sanko and Satinadi GPs of CDB Galsi-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Khandaghosh is 430 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khandaghosh is: 23°12’50.8"N 87°44’11.4"E.

