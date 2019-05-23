Khandwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) of BJP wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) BJP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) WON

Khandwa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 838909 57.14% Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) Won INC 565566 38.52% Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav NOTA 16005 1.09% Nota BSP 14888 1.01% Dayaram Korku (Thakur Dada) MPJVP 7759 0.53% Aakash Birla IND 7221 0.49% Baba Abdul Hameed IND 4596 0.31% Bhagwansingh Pyarsingh AIUC 4024 0.27% Rukum Shah PPI(D) 3293 0.22% Reena Damle IND 2886 0.20% Narayan Chandel HND 1721 0.12% Kishor Yadav ABGP 1270 0.09% Darasingh Patel Khatvashe

28. Khandwa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa Tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.14%. The estimated literacy level of Khandwa is 64.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,59,714 votes which was 20.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.05% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arun Subhashchandra Yadav of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 49,081 votes which was 6.04% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 48.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khandwa was: Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,12,764 men, 8,46,610 women and 43 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Khandwa is: 21.8205 76.3568Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खंडवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); খন্ডওয়া, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); खंडवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ખંદવા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காண்ட்வா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖండ్వా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಖಂಡ್ವಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഖാണ്ഡ്വ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).