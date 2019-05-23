English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khandwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) of BJP wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khandwa (खंडवा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
28. Khandwa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa Tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.14%. The estimated literacy level of Khandwa is 64.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,59,714 votes which was 20.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.05% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khandwa was: Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,12,764 men, 8,46,610 women and 43 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khandwa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khandwa is: 21.8205 76.3568
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खंडवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); খন্ডওয়া, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); खंडवा, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ખંદવા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காண்ட்வா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖండ్వా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಖಂಡ್ವಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഖാണ്ഡ്വ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Khandwa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
838909
57.14%
Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya)
INC
565566
38.52%
Arun Subhash Chandra Yadav
NOTA
16005
1.09%
Nota
BSP
14888
1.01%
Dayaram Korku (Thakur Dada)
MPJVP
7759
0.53%
Aakash Birla
IND
7221
0.49%
Baba Abdul Hameed
IND
4596
0.31%
Bhagwansingh Pyarsingh
AIUC
4024
0.27%
Rukum Shah
PPI(D)
3293
0.22%
Reena Damle
IND
2886
0.20%
Narayan Chandel
HND
1721
0.12%
Kishor Yadav
ABGP
1270
0.09%
Darasingh Patel Khatvashe
