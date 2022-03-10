Khangabok Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Khangabok seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang (BJP), Surjakumar Okram (INC), Thokchom Jadumani Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.78%, which is -1.19% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surjakumar Okram of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.35 Khangabok (Khangabo) (खंगाबोक) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Khangabok is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 36214 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 17,495 were male and 18,718 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khangabok in 2019 was: 1,070 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 34,887 eligible electors, of which 16,707 were male,18,180 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 30,641 eligible electors, of which 14,643 were male, 15,998 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khangabok in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 118 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Surjakumar Okram of INC won in this seat defeating Thokchom Jadumani Singh of BJP by a margin of 9,452 which was 29.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 64.22% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Okram Landhoni Devi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Laishram Jatra Singh of MPP by a margin of 9,871 votes which was 36.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 68.03% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 35 Khangabok Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Khangabok are: Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang (BJP), Surjakumar Okram (INC), Thokchom Jadumani Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 92.97%, while it was 88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khangabok went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.35 Khangabok Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 46. In 2012, there were 44 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.35 Khangabok comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Khangabok constituency, which are: Wabgai, Lilong, Thoubal, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khangabok is approximately 542 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khangabok is: 24°37’37.2"N 94°00’00.7"E.

