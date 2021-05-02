Kharagpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

228. Kharagpur (खड़गपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kharagpur is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,26,671 eligible electors, of which 1,13,735 were male, 1,12,925 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kharagpur in 2021 is 993.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,99,151 eligible electors, of which 1,01,595 were male, 97,554 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,917 eligible electors, of which 85,832 were male, 81,085 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kharagpur in 2016 was 136. In 2011, there were 73.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dinen Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sk Sajahan Ali of CPIM by a margin of 19,099 votes which was 10.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Haque Nazmul of CPIM won in this seat defeating Bilkis Khanam of TMC by a margin of 2,504 votes which was 1.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 228. Kharagpur Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kharagpur are: Tapan Bhuya (BJP), Dinen Roy (TMC), Syed Saddam Ali (CPIM), Barsha Mahapatra (AMB), Manik Chandra Paria (SUCOIC), Sekh Abdur Rahaman (HUMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.7%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.94%, while it was 89.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 228. Kharagpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 238. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

228. Kharagpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kharagpur-I, 2. Banpura, Panchkhuri-I, Panchkhuri-II, Pathra and Shiromoni GPs of CDB Midnapore. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Kharagpur is 380 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kharagpur is: 22°21’24.8"N 87°17’57.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kharagpur results.

