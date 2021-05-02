Kharagpur Sadar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

224. Kharagpur Sadar (खड़गपुर सदर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kharagpur Sadar is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Only three constituencies in 2021 Assembly elections registered a turnout which was more than 5% than that in the 2016 elections: 7. Katlichera (Assam), 234. Killiyoor (Tamil Nadu), and 224. Kharagpur Sadar (West Bengal)

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,437 eligible electors, of which 1,14,829 were male, 1,19,591 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kharagpur Sadar in 2021 is 1041.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,231 eligible electors, of which 1,08,796 were male, 1,09,434 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,162 eligible electors, of which 1,00,036 were male, 95,126 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kharagpur Sadar in 2016 was 242. In 2011, there were 177.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dilip Kumar Ghosh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Gyan Singh Sohanpal of INC by a margin of 6,309 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.29% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gyan Singh Sohanpal of INC won in this seat defeating Anil Kumar Das of CPIM by a margin of 32,369 votes which was 23.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 224. Kharagpur Sadar Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kharagpur Sadar are: Pradip Sarkar (TMC), Reeta Sharma (INC), Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya (BJP), D Madhusudan Rao (HUMP), Suranjan Mahapatra (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.71%, while it was 70.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 331 polling stations in 224. Kharagpur Sadar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 265. In 2011 there were 252 polling stations.

EXTENT:

224. Kharagpur Sadar constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. Kharagpur (M) 2. Kharagpur Rly. Settlement (Ct) of CDB Kharagpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Kharagpur Sadar is 40 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kharagpur Sadar is: 22°20’25.1"N 87°18’37.8"E.

