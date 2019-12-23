Kharasawan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kharsawan): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

57. Kharasawan (Kharsawan) (खरसावां), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Seraikella-Kharsawan (सरायकेला-खरसावां) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Kharasawan is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 57.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.85%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,08,790 eligible electors, of which 1,03,717 were male, 1,05,071 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Kharasawan, there are 6614 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3370 are male, 3243 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1236 voters in the 80+ age category and 2676 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Kharasawan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Jawahar Lal Banra IND -- -- Hiralal Hembram JMM -- -- Dashrath Gagrai BSP -- -- Jemsh Hembrom JVMP -- -- Ram Honhaga AJSU -- -- Sanjay Jarika Janata Party -- -- Kande Ram Kurli JD(U) -- -- Kunvar Sinh Banra AB -- -- Jaymohan Sardar JPA -- -- Jingi Hembrom PPOI(D) -- -- Mangal Singh Hasda IND -- -- Ajay Honhaga IND -- -- Gardi Soy IND -- -- Pradhan Pasingh Gundua IND -- -- Bhagwat Prasad Majhi IND -- -- Sumeriyan Kandeyang

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 1,88,397 eligible electors, of which 94,688 were male, 93,709 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,54,453.

Kharasawan has an elector sex ratio of 1013.05.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dashrath Gagrai of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11966 votes which was 8.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 49.15% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,219 votes which was 24.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.02% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 57. Kharasawan Assembly segment of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency. Khunti Parliament seat was won by BJP's Arjun Munda.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.76%, while it was 72.52% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 282 polling stations in 57. Kharasawan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 239.

Extent: 57. Kharasawan constituency comprises of the following areas of Seraikella-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand: Kharsawan and Kuchai police stations and Seraikelja police station (excluding Seraikella municipality and Gram Panchayats Govindpur, Para, Manik Bazar, Tangrani, Parhanmara, Jordiha Gurugudia and Badakakda) and village 98-Dighi in Rajnagar police station in Seraikella sub-division; and Gram Panchayats Bhoya Keadchalam, Dornra-Parnia, Lota, Thakurgutu, Dopai-Gamhariya, Sarda, Matkamhatu-Khuntpani, Chiru and Rajabasa in Chaibasa Mufassil police station in Chaibasa Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kharasawan is: 22.8146 85.796.

