Khardaha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

109. Khardaha (खरदाहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Khardaha is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,32,348 eligible electors, of which 1,16,144 were male, 1,16,197 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khardaha in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,874 eligible electors, of which 1,04,033 were male, 1,00,837 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,658 eligible electors, of which 88,820 were male, 80,841 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khardaha in 2016 was 304. In 2011, there were 229.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Amit Mitra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Asim Kumar Dasgupta of CPIM by a margin of 21,200 votes which was 12.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Amit Mitra of TMC won in this seat defeating Asim Kumar Dasgupta of CPIM by a margin of 26,154 votes which was 17.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.49% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 109. Khardaha Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Khardaha are: Kajal Sinha (TMC), Debajyoti Das (Subho) (CPIM), Silbhadra Datta (BJP), Samar Das (BSP), Biswajit Das (IND), Raju Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.33%, while it was 87.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 109. Khardaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 229. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

109. Khardaha constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Khardaha (M), 2. Ward Nos.15, 18 to 21 and 35 of Panihati (M), 5. Bandipur, Bilkanda-I, Bilkanda-II and Patulia GPs of CDB Barrackpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Khardaha is 41 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khardaha is: 22°44’09.6"N 88°24’19.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Khardaha results.

