Kharge an Experienced Leader, We'll Work Together if He Wins: Tharoor Ahead of Congress Prez Polls

A day before the Congress Presidential polls go to ground, candidate Shashi Tharoor said that he would work in cooperation with his opponent Mallikarjun Kharge if the latter wins the election.

Talking to ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that while he wants to bring about a change in the Congress’ way of work, there is no difference in his ideology with that of Kharge’s.

“There’s no problem with our ideology but I want to bring a change in our way of work… Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader, if he wins, we’ll work in cooperation naturally,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor informed on Sunday over Twitter that the election authority for the presidential election has changed the requirement for a vote from writing “1” against the preferred candidate’s name to a tick mark.

Tharoor’s team had earlier taken up with the party’s central election authority chairman the issue of a directive asking PCC delegates to mark “1” against the name of their choice on the ballot paper that has Mallikarjun Kharge on the serial number “1” and Tharoor on “2”.

Congress Prez Polls

After nearly 25 years, the Congress is set to pick a non-Gandhi as party president with senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor competing against each other in a historic electoral contest on Monday.

The polling will take place on October 17 following which the name of the new party president will be announced on October 19. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college that will pick the party chief in a secret ballot. Voting will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi and at over 65 polling booths across the country. Delegates in all states will vote between 10 am and 4 pm at their respective polling stations with a ‘tick’ mark for the candidate they support, said Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry.

While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates. No AICC general secretaries/state in-charges, secretaries and joint secretaries will be allowed to cast their vote at their assigned state.

