Kharge Only 'Runs' Cong, Gandhis 'Lead': Khurshid Lands in Fresh Soup; 'Parivaarvad' Back in Focus

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid has again stirred up a row as he claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is only there to run the party, and the leader will always remain the “Gandhi family". The statement led to attacks by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asking if Kharge was a remote-control president or a rubber stamp president.

“Truth is revealed. Congress believes in sycophancy and dynasty. No matter who becomes Congress president, the command will be with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, as per Salman Khurshid. Should we call Mallikarjun Kharge a remote control president or rubber stamp president?" Bhatia asked, adding that the present Congress president has no authority to take decisions.

“He does what he is told by the Gandhis. This height of sycophancy. Internal elections of Congress are a sham," the BJP spokesperson said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched an attack on the Congress party after veteran leader Salman Khurshid told Danik Bhaskar in an interview that the leader of the Congress is the Gandhi family.

“Our leader is the Gandhi family and will remain so. Kharge is there to run the party, who would focus only on party work," Khurshid said.

BJP spokesperson and former Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla has repeatedly alleged that the Gandhi family runs the party and Kharge is just the face. Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the Congress president in October this year by defeating Shashi Tharoor. While Kharge got 7,897 votes, Tharoor secured 1,072 votes.

Salman Khurshid has recently been in a soup for calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘superhuman’ while lauding the former Congress chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing reporters during a press conference on December 26, Salman Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the Congress yatra, had said, “Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in a T-shirt. He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his ‘tapasya’ (penance) with focus."

Drawing a parallel with Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, Khurshid said, “Lord Ram’s khadau (wooden slipper) goes very far. Sometimes, when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes his khadau and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the khadau in Uttar Pradesh. Now that khadau has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also come, this is our belief."

The BJP hit out at Congress leader for the comparison. Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had said that the Congress can do any kind of politics to get votes. “It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," said Bhatia.

