Khargone Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khargone (खरगोन) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
27. Khargone is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa Tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.02% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 53.56%. The estimated literacy level of Khargone is 56.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,57,879 votes which was 22.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.34% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Makansingh Solanki of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 34,175 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khargone was: Subhash Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,66,905 men, 8,36,341 women and 26 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khargone Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khargone is: 21.8188 75.6065
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खरगोन, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); খারগোনে, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); खरगोन, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ખરગોને, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கார்கோன், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖర్ గాన్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಖರ್ಗೋನ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഘർഗോൺ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel
LEADING
Khargone Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shantilal S/O Aasharam Sahite
IND
--
--
Sevanti Dinesh Bhabar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Jani Karan
CPI
--
--
Comrade Jyoti Sukhlal Gore
BJP
--
--
Gajendra Umrao Singh Patel
INC
--
--
Dr. Govind Subhan Mujalda
BSP
--
--
Amit Kumar Balke
