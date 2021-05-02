Khargram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

66. Khargram (खारग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Khargram is part of 9. Jangipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,28,286 eligible electors, of which 1,16,670 were male, 1,11,614 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khargram in 2021 is 957.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,103 eligible electors, of which 1,05,815 were male, 98,286 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,961 eligible electors, of which 89,926 were male, 83,035 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khargram in 2016 was 661. In 2011, there were 514.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ashis Marjit of INC won in this seat by defeating Madhab Chandra Marjit of TMC by a margin of 33,173 votes which was 20.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ashis Marjit of INC won in this seat defeating Goutam Mondal of CPIM by a margin of 8,970 votes which was 6.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.96% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 66. Khargram Assembly segment of Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jangipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Khargram are: Aditya Moulik (BJP), Ashis Marjit (TMC), Bipad Taran Bagdi (INC), Tulu Bala Das (CPIMLL), Manik Kumar Das (JDU)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.36%, while it was 85.77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 66. Khargram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 241. In 2011 there were 213 polling stations.

EXTENT:

66. Khargram constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Khargram, 2. Kalyanpur-I and Kalyanpur-II GPs of CDB Burwan. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Khargram is 293 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khargram is: 24°04’16.0"N 87°58’03.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Khargram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam