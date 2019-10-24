Kharkhauda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (खरखौदा): Jaiveer Singh of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

. Kharkhauda (खरखौदा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sonipat district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.12%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,61,586 eligible electors, of which 88,536 were male, 73,050 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,229 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kharkhauda Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 259 100.00% Jaiveer Singh LEADING BSP -- 0.00% Shadi Lal LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Sagar Bakheta RJAVP -- 0.00% Mahipal Arya NOTA -- 0.00% Nota AAP -- 0.00% Bindu BJP -- 0.00% Meena Rani INLD -- 0.00% Vinod IND -- 0.00% Manju Devi IND -- 0.00% Harpal SWAI -- 0.00% Ravinder JJP -- 0.00% Pawan Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,44,415 eligible electors, of which 79,801 were male, 64,614 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,229 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,19,988.

Kharkhauda has an elector sex ratio of 825.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jaiveer Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 14182 votes which was 14.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.41% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jaiveer of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 25284 votes which was 37.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.06% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 30. Kharkhauda Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.8%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.01%, while it was 56.83 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.21%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 188 polling stations in 30. Kharkhauda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 151.

Extent: 30. Kharkhauda constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonipat district of Haryana: Kharkhauda Tehsil; PCs Baiyanpur, Rathdhana, Kakroi, Harsana Kalan and Rohat of Sonipat-II KC of Sonipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kharkhauda is: 28.9145 76.8709.

