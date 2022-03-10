Khatauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: RLD is Leading

Live election results updates of Khatauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD), Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP), Vikram Singh (BJP), Manoj Panwar (ASPKR), Yajpal Singh Rathi (IND), Pramod Arya (IND), Selu (SHS), Satyaveer Singh (IND), Raju Bhatia (PSPA), Gaurav Kumar Alias Gaurav Bhati (INC), Bablu Ram (BSKP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.7%, which is -1.64% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vikram Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.15 Khatauli (खतौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Khatauli is part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 344731 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,612 were male and 1,55,072 female and 47 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khatauli in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,21,055 eligible electors, of which 1,60,758 were male,1,37,961 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,214 eligible electors, of which 1,49,070 were male, 1,23,135 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khatauli in 2017 was 116. In 2012, there were 400 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vikram Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Chandan Singh Chauhan of SP by a margin of 31,374 which was 14.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kartar Singh Bhadana of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Tara Chand Shastri of BSP by a margin of 5,875 votes which was 3.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 27.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 15 Khatauli Assembly segment of the 3. Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Malook Nagar of BSP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat defeating Raja Bharatendra Singh of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarnagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khatauli are: Rajpal Singh Saini (RLD), Kartar Singh Bhadana (BSP), Vikram Singh (BJP), Manoj Panwar (ASPKR), Yajpal Singh Rathi (IND), Pramod Arya (IND), Selu (SHS), Satyaveer Singh (IND), Raju Bhatia (PSPA), Gaurav Kumar Alias Gaurav Bhati (INC), Bablu Ram (BSKP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.7%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.34%, while it was 62.54% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khatauli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.15 Khatauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 292. In 2012, there were 271 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.15 Khatauli comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Khatauli, 2 Mansoorpur, Panchayats 1 Jansath, 2 Talada, 3 Tisang, 4 Mehalaki, 7 Khedachogawan, 10 Basayach, 11 Nangalachadhav of 3 Jansath KC, Khatauli NPP, Khatauli (Census Town) and Jansath Nagar Panchayat of 5 Jansath Tehsil

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Khatauli constituency, which are: Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffar Nagar, Meerapur, Sardhana, Hastinapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khatauli is approximately 489 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khatauli is: 29°17’49.9"N 77°47’17.5"E.

