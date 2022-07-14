Khattar Govt Sets Up Backward Class Commission, Congress Says No Forward Movement on Caste Census

In what seems to be a tussle to woo the significant backward class communities in the state, the opposition Congress in Haryana on Thursday demanded a caste census a day after the Manohar Lal Khattar government reconstituted the Haryana backward class commission to explore ways for more representation to the section in jobs and education.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda while addressing the media said that a caste census was imperative for identifying more backward communities. On the formation of the new Backward Classes Commission, Hooda said in the terms of reference, the caste census was missing. “The caste census should be carried out to identify those who are backward and how you will give benefits,” he said.

Claiming that the Khattar government’s move was an eyewash, Hooda said that even the Scheduled Caste Commission had not been formed yet. “The government is continuously issuing decrees against Dalits and people of backward classes. The purpose of reducing the annual income limit of the creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 6 lakh is to deprive the people of backward classes of reservation. After this decision, now a peon’s child will also be deprived of the benefit of reservation,” he said.

The Congress attack came a day after the Haryana government reconstituted the backward class commission by appointing former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Darshan Singh as its head. Former vice chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, SK Gakhar, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, have been nominated as members.

Mukul Kumar, special secretary, scheduled castes and backward classes welfare department, has been nominated as member secretary.

A Khattar government official said that as terms of reference, the commission shall undertake studies on the present social, educational, and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government.

The commission will also assess the benefits provided to students from backward classes in educational institutions and employment opportunities available to them, an official spokesperson said.

Though backward classes form a significant 20 per cent of the state’s population and the decision by the government and the demands for a caste census are being seen as attempts to woo the voters ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

