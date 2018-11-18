English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Didn't Mean That, Says Khattar After Outrage Over Rape Shocker; Congress Slams CM's 'Talibani' Thought
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable and said that misogyny had become the buzzword for BJP. He asked Khattar to apologise to India's daughter.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
New Delhi: A day after stoking controversy over his rape remark, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday sought to explain his words. He said that his statement was backed by research and it shouldn't be politicised.
"I didn't say sehmati (consent). I said people who know each other. And this is not something that I am saying. It is backed by facts, which was revealed during an investigation. It's a social problem which needs to be dealt and not politicised," Khattar said.
On Saturday, the Haryana CM had said during a public gathering in Kalka town of Panchkula district that a fallout between two adults in a relationship can result in a rape case against the men.
"The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased. The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue)... an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.
Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable and said that misogyny had become the buzzword for BJP. He asked Khattar to apologise to India's daughters.
"Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark. Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Surjewala tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the controversial remark of Khattar. "There is anger among women on Khattar's statement. Women say that when a chief minister can make such comments against them, how can women be safe in his state," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Misogyny is the buzzword for BJP.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 18, 2018
BJP leaders & Haryana CM Khattarji’s ‘Talibani thought process’ exposed again by his diparaging remarks.
Are 80% rape cases false?
If boys-girls meet, does it lead to rapes as Khattarji says?
Apolgize to India’s daughters.#MahilaVirodhiBJP pic.twitter.com/j9kiii5UxQ
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the controversial remark of Khattar. "There is anger among women on Khattar's statement. Women say that when a chief minister can make such comments against them, how can women be safe in his state," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
