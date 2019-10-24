Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Khed Alandi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (खेड आळंदी): Dilip Dattatray Mohite of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khed Alandi (खेड आळंदी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
197. Khed Alandi (खेड आळंदी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,26,817 eligible electors, of which 1,70,854 were male, 1,55,959 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 362 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,248 eligible electors, of which 1,49,531 were male, 1,33,717 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 362 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,59,751.
Khed Alandi has an elector sex ratio of 912.82.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gore Suresh Namdeo of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 32718 votes which was 16.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 51.55% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Dilip Dattatray Mohite of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20792 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 38.6% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 197. Khed Alandi Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.68%, while it was 64.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.45%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 377 polling stations in 197. Khed Alandi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 354.
Extent: 197. Khed Alandi constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Khed Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Khed Alandi is: 18.8703 73.8005.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khed Alandi results.
