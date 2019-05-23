English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kheda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kaira): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kheda (ખેડા) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
LEADING
17. Kheda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of Kheda is 83.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In 2009, Dinsha Patel of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 846 votes which was 0.14% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.86% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.61% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kheda was: Chauhan Devusinh Jesingbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,33,232 men, 7,66,227 women and 17 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kheda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kheda is: 22.75 72.8333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खेड़ा, गुजरात (Hindi); খেড়া, গুজরাত (Bengali); खेडा, गुजरात (Marathi); ખેડા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); கேதா, குஜராத் (Tamil); ఖేడా, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಖೇಡ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ഖേഡാ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
