Khejuri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

215. Khejuri (खेजुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Khejuri is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,149 eligible electors, of which 1,23,640 were male, 1,14,509 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khejuri in 2021 is 926.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,13,629 eligible electors, of which 1,11,250 were male, 1,02,378 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,602 eligible electors, of which 92,491 were male, 85,111 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khejuri in 2016 was 755. In 2011, there were 515.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ranajit Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Asim Kumar Mandal of IND by a margin of 42,485 votes which was 22.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ranajit Mondal of TMC won in this seat defeating Asim Kumar Mandal of SP by a margin of 16,160 votes which was 9.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 215. Khejuri Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Khejuri are: Partha Pratim Das (TMC), Santanu Pramanik (BJP), Himangshu Das (CPIM), Somnath Mandal (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.65%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.48%, while it was 93.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 215. Khejuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

EXTENT:

215. Khejuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Khejuri-I, 2. CDB Khejuri-II, 3. Garbari-I and Garbari-II GPs of CDB Bhagawanpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Khejuri is 312 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khejuri is: 21°54’45.4"N 87°53’43.8"E.

