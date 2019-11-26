Khel Khatam, Says NCP as SC Seeks Floor Test in Maharashtra Tomorrow
The Supreme Court directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday.
File photo of NCP leader Nawab Malik .
Mumbai: With the Supreme Court directing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure a floor test on Wednesday and that there be no secret ballot, the NCP on Tuesday said only truth will prevail and that it was "end of the BJP's game".
"Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game),” NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted after the apex court gave its ruling.
The apex court also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5pm. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.
