Khem karan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Khem karan seat in Punjab. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sarvan Singh Dhun (AAP), Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (INC), Virsa Singh Valtoha (SAD), Ajay Kumar Chinnu (APJP), Inderjeet Singh Dholan (BJMP), Shingara Singh (NJP), Harpal Singh Baler (SADASM), Jaimal Singh (BSPA), Daljit Singh Gill (SADS), Pawan Kumar (RVNSP), Angrej Singh (IND), Surjit Singh (IND), Surjit Singh Bhura (IND), Gursharan Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.33%, which is -6.25% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhpal Singh Bhullar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khem karan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.22 Khem karan (खेम करन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Khem karan is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 216090 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,519 were male and 1,12,561 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khem karan in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,217 eligible electors, of which 1,04,741 were male,94,470 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,219 eligible electors, of which 93,775 were male, 87,444 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khem karan in 2017 was 1,854. In 2012, there were 1,074 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar of INC won in this seat defeating Virsa Singh of SAD by a margin of 19,602 which was 12.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.01% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Virsa Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Gurchet Singh of INC by a margin of 13,102 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 49.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 22 Khem karan Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.58%, while it was 81.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khem karan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.22 Khem karan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 223. In 2012, there were 200 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.22 Khem karan comprises of the following areas of Tarn Taran district of Punjab: Panchayats Gharyala-1 to 3, Maneke Jand, Warnala, Talwandi Sobha Singh, Gajjal, Jodh Singhwala of Gharyala KC; KCs Valtoha, Khem Karan, Algon, Mari Megha, Bhikhiwind, Dialpura and Khemkaran (Nagar Panchayat) of Patti Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Khem karan constituency, which are: Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Patti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khem karan is approximately 713 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khem karan is: 31°16’03.0"N 74°39’01.4"E.

