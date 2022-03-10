Kheragarh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Kheragarh seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ambedakari Hasanuram Ambedakari (IND), Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (BJP), Satish Chandra Bhardwaj (SADP), Ramnath Singh Sikarwar (INC), Rohtan (RLD), Randhaur Singh (IND), Ashok Kumar (BSS), Gangadhar Kushwah (BSP), Banwarilal (AAP), Uday Singh (IND), Shyam Sundar (IND), Neeraj Kumar Rawat (IND), Laxmi Narayan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.73%, which is 0.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahesh Kumar Goyal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.92 Kheragarh (खैरागढ़) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Kheragarh is part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 349951 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,90,301 were male and 1,59,643 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kheragarh in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,58,264 eligible electors, of which 1,68,954 were male,1,40,809 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,677 eligible electors, of which 1,64,627 were male, 1,31,027 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kheragarh in 2017 was 462. In 2012, there were 429 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahesh Kumar Goyal of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 31,999 which was 16.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bhagvan Singh Kushwaha of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rani Pakshalika Singh of SP by a margin of 7,106 votes which was 3.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 36.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 92 Kheragarh Assembly segment of the 19. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Rajkumar Chahar of BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat defeating Raj Babbar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.17%, while it was 64.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kheragarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.92 Kheragarh Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 322. In 2012, there were 302 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.92 Kheragarh comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Kheragarh Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kheragarh constituency, which are: Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Rural, Fatehabad,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bharatpur and Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Kheragarh is approximately 717 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kheragarh is: 26°54’10.1"N 77°34’59.2"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.