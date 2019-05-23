Khonsa West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Khonsa West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Tirong Aboh BJP -- -- Phawang Lowang

56. Khonsa West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Tirap district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 10,185 voters of which 4,959 are male and 5,226 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Khonsa West, recorded a voter turnout of 91.69%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 92% and in 2009, 90.12% of Khonsa West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tirong Aboh of PPA won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,908 votes which was 22.07% of the total votes polled. Tirong Aboh polled a total of 8,644 (51.34%) votes.INC's Yumsem Matey won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 468 (5.96%) votes. Yumsem Matey polled 7,850 which was 51.34% of the total votes polled.Khonsa West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: खोंसा पश्चिम (Hindi), খোঁসা পশ্চিম (Bangla), மேற்கு கொன்சா (Tamil), and ఖోన్సా వెస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)