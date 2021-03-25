Khumtai Candidate List: Key Contests in Khumtai Assembly Constituency of Assam

Khumtai Assembly constituency in Golaghat district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Khumtai seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mrinal Saikia of BJP won from this seat beating Bismita Gogoi of INC by a margin of 16,874 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bismita Gogoi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Upashana Gogoi of AGP by a margin of 18,389 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Khumtai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Khumtai constituency are: Mrinal Saikia of BJP, Bismita Gogoi of CONG, Paban Saikia of AJP