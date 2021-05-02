Khumtai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

96. Khumtai (खुमताई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Golaghat district of Assam. It shares a border with . Khumtai is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,41,091 eligible electors, of which 70,379 were male, 70,709 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khumtai in 2021 is 1005.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,20,648 eligible electors, of which 61,868 were male, 58,780 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,12,769 eligible electors, of which 57,120 were male, 55,649 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khumtai in 2016 was 365. In 2011, there were 282.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Mrinal Saikia of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bismita Gogoi of INC by a margin of 16,874 votes which was 16.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bismita Gogoi of INC won in this seat defeating Upashana Gogoi of AGP by a margin of 18,389 votes which was 21.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 96. Khumtai Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Khumtai are: Bismita Gogoi (INC), Mrinal Saikia (BJP), Susenfa Gogoi (ASMASOM), Paban Saikia (AJP), Dipak Guwala (IND), Priyam Konwar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.47%, while it was 76.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 96. Khumtai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 158. In 2011 there were 146 polling stations.

EXTENT:

96. Khumtai constituency comprises of the following areas of Golaghat district of Assam: Khumtai, Dhekial and Dakhinhengera mouzas in Golaghat thana; and Dergaon thana (excluding Dergaona Kakodanga and Rangamati mouzas) in Golaghat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Golaghat.

The total area covered by Khumtai is 527 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khumtai is: 26°36’15.8"N 93°58’48.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Khumtai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam