Khunti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Khunti Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMSM -- -- Neel Justine Beck HBP -- -- Abinashi Mundu ANP -- -- Munna Baraik RSGP -- -- Sibil Kandulna IND -- -- Niyaran Herenj JHKP -- -- Ajay Topno INC -- -- Kali Charan Munda IND -- -- Meenakshi Munda IND -- -- Sukhram Herenj Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Indumati Mundu BJP -- -- Arjun Munda

11. Khunti is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 65.25%. The estimated literacy level of Khunti is 64.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Karia Munda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JHKP candidate by a margin of 92,248 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Karia Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 80,175 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.34% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.03% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khunti was: Karia Munda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,457 men, 5,46,398 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Khunti is: 23.0771 85.28Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खूँटी, झारखंड (Hindi); খুন্তি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); खूँटी, झारखंड (Marathi); ખુંટી, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); குந்த்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖూంటీ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಖೂಂಟಿ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഖുന്തി, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)