English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khunti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khunti (खूँटी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khunti (खूँटी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Khunti is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 65.25%. The estimated literacy level of Khunti is 64.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Karia Munda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JHKP candidate by a margin of 92,248 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Karia Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 80,175 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.34% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.03% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khunti was: Karia Munda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,457 men, 5,46,398 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khunti Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khunti is: 23.0771 85.28
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खूँटी, झारखंड (Hindi); খুন্তি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); खूँटी, झारखंड (Marathi); ખુંટી, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); குந்த்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖూంటీ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಖೂಂಟಿ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഖുന്തി, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Karia Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 80,175 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Khunti Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMSM
--
--
Neel Justine Beck
HBP
--
--
Abinashi Mundu
ANP
--
--
Munna Baraik
RSGP
--
--
Sibil Kandulna
IND
--
--
Niyaran Herenj
JHKP
--
--
Ajay Topno
INC
--
--
Kali Charan Munda
IND
--
--
Meenakshi Munda
IND
--
--
Sukhram Herenj
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Indumati Mundu
BJP
--
--
Arjun Munda
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.34% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.03% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khunti was: Karia Munda (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,65,457 men, 5,46,398 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khunti Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khunti is: 23.0771 85.28
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खूँटी, झारखंड (Hindi); খুন্তি, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); खूँटी, झारखंड (Marathi); ખુંટી, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); குந்த்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఖూంటీ, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಖೂಂಟಿ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ഖുന്തി, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results