Khurai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Khurai seat in Manipur. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: R.K. Amusana Singh (CPI), Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh (NCP), Laitonjam Jayananda Singh (NPP), Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (BJP), Khagokpam Khamba Singh (RPOIA), Toijam Lokendro Singh (JDU), Heisnam Subhas Singh (LJPRV).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.38%, which is 0.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Leishangthem Susindro Meitei of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.3 Khurai (खुराई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Khurai is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 32442 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,579 were male and 16,857 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khurai in 2019 was: 1,082 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,958 eligible electors, of which 15,285 were male,16,673 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,973 eligible electors, of which 13,819 were male, 15,154 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khurai in 2017 was 96. In 2012, there were 37 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Ngairangbam Bijoy Singh of INC by a margin of 1,944 which was 6.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.41% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Ng Bijoy Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Leishangthem Shusindro Meitei @Yaima of TMC by a margin of 5,089 votes which was 19.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3 Khurai Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.38%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 91.34%, while it was 89.38% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Khurai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.3 Khurai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 43. In 2012, there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.3 Khurai comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Khurai constituency, which are: Wangkhei, Khetrigao, Heingang, Khundrakpam, Yaiskul, Lamlai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Khurai is approximately 153 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Khurai is: 24°50’39.5"N 94°00’59.4"E.

