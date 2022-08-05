'Khurshid Saving His Leader', 'Priyanka Attacking Cops': BJP Flays Congress's Price-rise Protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday tore into the Congress’s nationwide stir against price rise and growing unemployment, highlighting words and actions that they said exposed the true face and agenda of the opposition party.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted a video clip in which Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid can be purportedly heard saying that he was participating in the protests to save his leader as his leader saves him.

Shehzad said the statement clearly indicates that the protests are not about “desh bachao” (saving the nation) but about “parivar bachao” (saving the family).

The agenda is clear as daylight It is not about saving India but saving Parivar & saving Bhrashtacharis You save me & I save you from investigations Brashtachar Bachao Andolan Hear what Salman Khursheed is saying “I am here to save my Neta as my netas save me” pic.twitter.com/AeaGy9yWno — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2022

National convener of the BJP’s IT cell Amit Malviya also posted the video on the social networking site, questioning the Congress’s claim of trying to save democracy.

“I am here to save my neta… my neta saves me”, says senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. But were we not told that Congress is protesting to ‘save democracy’? pic.twitter.com/fjvk9UqxS9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 5, 2022

Shehzad also posted photos and a video clip in which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen jostling with the police.

The BJP leader accused the Congress’s Uttar Pradesh incharge of twisting the arm of a female police personnel and kicking at others.

Shocking Look at how violently Priyankaji is twisting the hand of a Delhi police lady officer ! Earlier Congress people have even spat at officers, held their collars and assaulted them! https://t.co/q2mumK6bBf pic.twitter.com/27vrDXsOLs — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2022

Not only did Priyanka twist the hand of an official but she also kicked cops See this video She is kicking the female cops pic.twitter.com/0KLaJkgSpe — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 5, 2022

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka, were detained amid a massive protest outside the party’s Delhi headquarters.

In Parliament earlier, Congress MPs led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wore black clothes to protest against rising prices, unemployment, and the levy of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items that were earlier out of its ambit.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here