Khurshid Sparks Controversy Over His Remark on Hindutva and ISIS; BJP, Azad Slam Cong Leader, Lawyer Files Police Complaint

The controversy has been stirred up by a passage in Congress leader Salman Khurshid's new book, 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'. (Pic: Twitter/ANI)

"Hindutva, as portrayed by its proponents, is distorting religion," Khurshid said.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid sparked controversy by comparing a "robust version" of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as the ISIS and Boko Haram with the BJP and also his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad attacking the former union minister.

While the BJP alleged that the Congress has not only hurt Hindus but also the soul of India and Azad dismissed the comparison made in Khurshid's new book as "factually wrong and an exaggeration", a Delhi-based lawyer Vivek Garg filed a complaint with the Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against Khurshid.

Khurshid on his part sought to defend his remarks that came ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, saying he has not called the proponents of Hindutva terrorists. "Hindutva, as portrayed by its proponents, is distorting religion," he told.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:November 11, 2021, 23:44 IST