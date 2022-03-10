Kichha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kichha seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Ram Naresh Dohare (PPOID), Pramod Kumar Shukla (NYDS), Surendra Singh (BSCP), Tilak Raj Behar (INC), Hareram Rai (IND), Rajesh Shukla (BJP), Ajay Kumar Tiwari (IND), Mohd. Ajam (AIMIM), Ubaid Ullah Khan (BSP), Kulavanta Singh (AAP), Jeewan Singh Negi (UKD), Riyaz Ahmed (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.9%, which is -2.48% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajesh Shukla of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kichha results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.67 Kichha (किच्छा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Kichha is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.11% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.13%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,39,525 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 73,152 were male and 66,369 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kichha in 2022 is: 907 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,20,274 eligible electors, of which 64,439 were male,55,835 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 95,287 eligible electors, of which 51,650 were male, 43,637 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kichha in 2017 was 254. In 2012, there were 315 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Rajesh Shukla of BJP won in this seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC by a margin of 2,127 which was 2.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajesh Shukla of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sarwar Yar Khan of INC by a margin of 8,226 votes which was 11.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 67 Kichha Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Kichha are: Ram Naresh Dohare (PPOID), Pramod Kumar Shukla (NYDS), Surendra Singh (BSCP), Tilak Raj Behar (INC), Hareram Rai (IND), Rajesh Shukla (BJP), Ajay Kumar Tiwari (IND), Mohd. Ajam (AIMIM), Ubaid Ullah Khan (BSP), Kulavanta Singh (AAP), Jeewan Singh Negi (UKD), Riyaz Ahmed (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.38%, while it was 76.57% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Kichha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.67 Kichha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 141. In 2012, there were 121 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.67 Kichha comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 4-Najimabad, 5-Bhanga, 6-Sirolikala, 7-Kichha, 8-Indrapur, 10- Jawharnagar, 11-Nagla of 1-Kichha KC, Dauli Forest Range, Panchayats 12- Chhinki, 13-Darau, 14-Kurauya, 15-Chukti, 16-Bhamorla, 17-Simla Pistaur, 18-Kanakpur, 19-Dewariya, 21-Phoolbagh of Rudrapur KC and Kichha Municipal Board of 3-Kichha Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Kichha constituency, which are: Lalkuwa, Sitarganj, Rudrapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rampur and Bareilly districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Kichha is approximately 258 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kichha is: 28°57’46.8"N 79°29’43.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kichha results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.