Kidwai Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kidwai Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vivek Dwivedi (AAP), Ajay Kapoor (INC), Sitaram Shukla (IND), Mohan Mishra (BSP), Mahesh Kumar Trivedi (BJP), Seema Uttam (BSCP), Alok Kumar (SBJP), Abhimanyu (SP), Pawan Kumar Tiwari (SHS), Rakesh Kumar Dixit (JSHP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.44%, which is 1.61% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahesh Chandra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.215 Kidwai Nagar (किदवई नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Kidwai Nagar is part of Kanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 287665 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,57,990 were male and 1,29,637 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kidwai Nagar in 2019 was: 821 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,096 eligible electors, of which 1,92,387 were male,1,62,264 female and 42 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,25,432 eligible electors, of which 1,78,322 were male, 1,47,110 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kidwai Nagar in 2017 was 433. In 2012, there were 143 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahesh Chandra of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajay Kapoor of INC by a margin of 33,983 which was 16.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay Kapoor of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vivek Sheel Shukla (Beenu Shukla) of BJP by a margin of 2,027 votes which was 1.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 215 Kidwai Nagar Assembly segment of the 43. Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kidwai Nagar are: Vivek Dwivedi (AAP), Ajay Kapoor (INC), Sitaram Shukla (IND), Mohan Mishra (BSP), Mahesh Kumar Trivedi (BJP), Seema Uttam (BSCP), Alok Kumar (SBJP), Abhimanyu (SP), Pawan Kumar Tiwari (SHS), Rakesh Kumar Dixit (JSHP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.83%, while it was 54.4% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kidwai Nagar went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.215 Kidwai Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 319. In 2012, there were 296 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.215 Kidwai Nagar comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 12, 36,44, 45, 65, 67, 71, 73, 82, 83, 86, 87, 90, 96, 107 and 109 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kidwai Nagar constituency, which are: Govindnagar, Arya Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Bithoor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kidwai Nagar is approximately 20 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kidwai Nagar is: 26°25’32.9"N 80°19’04.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kidwai Nagar results.

