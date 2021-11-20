'Killed Over 1,200 Chinese Soldiers': In Pithoragarh, Rajnath Singh Hails Kumaon Battalion's 'Miracle'

Hailing Kumaon battalion’s “miracle", defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he was told 114 jawans, who were martyred, killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers. He added that Pakistan tries to destabilise peace in India but a clear message has been sent out that “we will hit back".

“On November 18, I went to Rezang La where I was told about the miracle done by 124 jawans of Kumaon battalion. It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," Singh said in Pithoragarh, praising the “new and powerful India".

The defence minister was at ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in honour of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh. The yatra will be heading from Pithoragarh to Dehradun with the sacred soil of 232 war martyrs from the district.

The Shaheed Samman Yatra was launched by BJP president J P Nadda in Uttarakhand from the defence personnel dominated Sawad village in Chamoli district on November 15. The sacred soil from the homes of martyrs is to be collected during the yatra and used in the construction of a Sainya Dham (Soldiers’ Shrine) being built in Dehradun.

